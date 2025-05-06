Growlers to Serve Koegel Hot Dogs at Homer Stryker Field in 2025

[KALAMAZOO, MI] - The Kalamazoo Growlers are excited to announce a new hot dog available at Homer Stryker Field in 2025. The new stadium hot dog featured in the all-inclusive areas and concessions is the Koegel Hot Dog.

An estimated 10,000 Koegel Skinless Frankfurters will be proudly served at Homer Stryker Field throughout the Growlers' 36 home games May 28 - August 9.

To celebrate Koegel, we are excited to do Dime-A-Dog promotion on Saturday, June 21 at Bark in the Park Night presented by Taplin Group. All Koegel hot dogs will be 10¢ for 90 minutes for the first 300 fans to purchase the Dime-A-Dog Night ticket package.

Fans can bring their dogs, feed and enjoy a 10¢ hot dog with the ticket package found at kalamazoo-growlers.nwltickets.com/Tickets/SelectPromoSeats?PromoCodeşrk.

The Koegel hot dog will also be served at other Kalamazoo Concessions events including Western Michigan University Athletics events and Outlier Events festivals.

The Growlers & Koegel are partnering on more including: Koegel's Cares, Pitcher of the Night and the In-Game Strikeout Counter.

Through the Koegel's Cares program, the Growlers will distribute hot dogs to select area youth sports leagues and non-profit organizations, helping fuel fundraising events, team celebrations, and community gatherings throughout 2025. Organizations can apply for hot dogs at https://northwoodsleague.com/kalamazoo-growlers/koegel-cares/.

"Baseball has a way of bringing people together - just like a good Koegel hot dog," Koegel Meats VP Business Operations Cameron Koegel said. "We're honored to partner with the Growlers, a true light in their community, to serve up joy both on and off the field. Koegel Cares is about more than food - it's about connection, tradition, and giving back to the people who make Michigan home."

Koegel Meat Company, founded in Flint, Michigan, in 1916 by Albert Koegel, has a rich history of producing high-quality meat products. The company's dedication to traditional recipes and processes has made their hot dogs a quintessential part of Michigan's culinary landscape.

Seating locations for fans at Homer Stryker Field include Box Seats, Kalsee Credit Union Suite Seats and the Edward Rose & Sons Home Plate Club. Groups can sit in the Oberon Oasis (75-200 fans), Ron Jackson Dugout Club (20-30 fans), Miller Lite Trap (10-400 fans) or the Pepsi Grandstands (10+ fans). Fans can learn more about each ticket available at growlersbaseball.com.

The team's first home game is on Wednesday, May 28 against the Lakeshore Chinooks. The full schedule can be found at growlersbaseball.com. There will be six games on Saturday nights, five on Friday nights and 18 entertainment-industry leading theme nights for the greater Kalamazoo area fans to enjoy.

Promotional ticket packages can be found at northwoodsleague.com/kalamazoo-growlers/promotion-schedule/. These tickets range from $15 - $25 and include special items like a Margarita & specialty cup, blue light saber, magic wands, kids mouse and dog ears and Swiftie friendship bracelets or jerseys. The Kalamazoo Growlers also signed former MLB All-Star and Detroit Tiger fan-favorite Brandon Inge to a one-day head coaching contract for Thursday, July 10 at Homer Stryker Field presented by Printmill. Fans that are interested in attending Brandon Inge Night on Thursday, July 10th can purchase a special $15 seats (normally $23) in honor of Inge's jersey number 15 at kalamazoo-growlers.nwltickets.com/Tickets/SelectPromoSeats?PromoCode=BrandonInge.

