Chinooks Announce 2025 Weekly Concessions Promotions

May 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - The Chinooks have announced the 2025 weekly concessions promotions for the upcoming season. The 2025 season is presented by Kohler Credit Union. Baseball is back starting Friday, May 30th. We will have a food or beverage special every day of the week. Check out the full weekly concessions promotions schedule below:

Monday

Foxtown Brewing Special

presented by Foxtown Brewing

$5 Foxtown Brewing Company Beers (16oz)

Tuesday

Modelo Special

presented by Modelo

$4 Modelo's (16oz)

Taco Tuesday

$2 Beef Tacos

Wednesday

Legendary Wednesdays

presented by Legend Larry's

$2 Off Wings (5 or 10 Piece)

Thursday

Happy Hour (5:35pm-6:35pm)

presented by Beer Capitol Distributing

$4 Domestic Beers (Miller Lite, Miller High Life, Coors Light, Modelo)

Friday

Friday Fish Fry

presented by Leinenkugel's

$12 Fish Fry (Fried Cod Fish, Fries, Rye Bread, Cole Slaw)

Saturday

Brat Fry

presented by Gordon Food Service

$8 Brat & French Fry Combo

Sunday

Wollersheim & Cedar Creek Wine Special

presented by Wollersheim & Cedar Creek Winery

$2 Off Wine

Ticket memberships, mini-game packages, group tickets, and single-game tickets are all currently available for purchase. You can find our full promotional schedule here: tinyurl.com/LSC25PromoSchedule

