Chinooks Announce 2025 Weekly Concessions Promotions
May 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
Mequon, WI - The Chinooks have announced the 2025 weekly concessions promotions for the upcoming season. The 2025 season is presented by Kohler Credit Union. Baseball is back starting Friday, May 30th. We will have a food or beverage special every day of the week. Check out the full weekly concessions promotions schedule below:
Monday
Foxtown Brewing Special
presented by Foxtown Brewing
$5 Foxtown Brewing Company Beers (16oz)
Tuesday
Modelo Special
presented by Modelo
$4 Modelo's (16oz)
Taco Tuesday
$2 Beef Tacos
Wednesday
Legendary Wednesdays
presented by Legend Larry's
$2 Off Wings (5 or 10 Piece)
Thursday
Happy Hour (5:35pm-6:35pm)
presented by Beer Capitol Distributing
$4 Domestic Beers (Miller Lite, Miller High Life, Coors Light, Modelo)
Friday
Friday Fish Fry
presented by Leinenkugel's
$12 Fish Fry (Fried Cod Fish, Fries, Rye Bread, Cole Slaw)
Saturday
Brat Fry
presented by Gordon Food Service
$8 Brat & French Fry Combo
Sunday
Wollersheim & Cedar Creek Wine Special
presented by Wollersheim & Cedar Creek Winery
$2 Off Wine
Ticket memberships, mini-game packages, group tickets, and single-game tickets are all currently available for purchase. You can find our full promotional schedule here: tinyurl.com/LSC25PromoSchedule
