"Baseball Like It Oughta Be" out Now

When the Mallards launched summer-collegiate baseball in a city that failed to support pro or college baseball, few expected them to succeed. Here's the inside story of how they became summer-collegiate baseball's top draw, changed the face of the sport and brought new life to a downtrodden neighborhood and ballpark.

Expected to fail in 2001, the Madison Mallards quickly became the kings of summer-collegiate baseball, inspiring unprecedented growth at that level while consistently ranking among the top 20 in average attendance when compared to the nearly 500 non-MLB teams, including affiliated, independent, and summer collegiate teams. They've since drawn over 4.3 million fans. Baseball Like It Oughta Be is the phenomenal story of how owner Steve Schmitt, a rural Wisconsin shoe sales marvel, and his young, scrappy staff turned dust into gold. Celebrating their 25th year, the Mallards have an entertaining and hilarious history that combines marketing prowess, customer service and anything-goes promotions with stories ranging from Gary Coleman's outrageous appearance to slugger Pete Alonso's amazing season as a Mallard.

Schmitt and team president Vern Stenman turned a downtrodden ballpark into a must- experience destination. The Mallards never went bananas on the field, seeking an off-kilter balance between baseball and fun, including both a zip-lining mascot and a former MLB player managing the team. And somehow along the way, they became one of America's most extraordinary sports teams.

The Mallards story follows an owner's obsession; the dreamland of a young marketing director, who quit an NHL front-office job; relentless customer service for their fans; daring promotions annually; belief in what many viewed as a struggling neighborhood; and the embracement of America's least likely renowned ballpark.

