Madison Mallards Swept in Doubleheader

June 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Ashwaubenon, WI - The Madison Mallards (17-11) dropped both games of a doubleheader against the Green Bay Rockers (17-11) on Tuesday.

Game 1

The Mallards came out swinging Monday night, starting with a leadoff home run from Dom Jacoby (University of Louisville) on just the second pitch of the game. A bases-loaded walk and a fielding error pushed the lead to 3-0, and Jordy Lopez (University of California Berkeley) added a two-run single to complete a five-run first. The game was suspended due to rain after the opening inning.

Play resumed Tuesday afternoon, and the Rockers wasted little time chipping away at the deficit. Cayden Sheffield (Georgia Tech University) drove in two with a double to make it 5-2, followed by an RBI single from Jalan Jones (Norfolk State University) that cut the lead to 5-3.

The Rockers pulled even with two runs in the third inning, then surged ahead in the fourth. Max Humphrey (Kent State University) delivered an RBI single to give Green Bay a 6-5 lead, and Cooper Smith (University of Oklahoma) added a sacrifice fly to make it 7-5.

Trailing by three in the eighth, Michael Lippe (University of Louisville) cut into the deficit with a solo home run to bring Madison within two. However, the Rockers held on to secure an 8-6 win.

Braden Gebhardt (Youngstown State University) earned his second win of the season for the Rockers, while Merritt Jay (Harding University) was charged with the loss for Madison. Tomas Lopez (Columbia University) picked up his second save of the year.

Game 2

The Mallards grabbed the lead in the third inning of Game 2 on a solo home run to left by Thomas Curry (University of Illinois Chicago). The Rockers answered in the fourth, tying the game at one on an RBI groundout by Eli Selga (San Diego State).

Madison pulled ahead in the sixth when Michael Lippe drew a bases-loaded walk. The lead grew to 3-1 as Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State University) came home on a double play. But in the bottom half, Eli Selga (San Diego State) launched a go-ahead three-run homer to put the Rockers in front, 4-3.

The Mallards put the tying run in scoring position in the seventh, but couldn't capitalize, as Green Bay held on for a 4-3 win. Mac Yarbrough (Norfolk State University) earned the win for the Rockers, while Cayden Baker (Baylor University) took the loss. Jack Fortner (Middle Tennessee State University) notched the save.

The Mallards will return home to Warner Park on Wednesday to face the Wausau Woodchucks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.