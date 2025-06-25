Eau Claire Tops Loggers at Copeland

June 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse, Wisc. - The Loggers drop a game to Eau Claire as the Express explode for 17 runs after a complete game shutout just 24 hours prior. Final score from Copeland Park was 17-6 as 1,432 fans came out to support the Loggers.

Eau Claire opened up the scoring in the top of the 1st as Quinton Coats singles in Howie Rickett. Tyler Gebb limited the damage however as he got Sam Erickson to roll into a double play, ending the inning.

In the top of the second, The Express tallied again as Vidal Colon singled for his first of 4 hits on the night, scoring JJ Moran.

La Crosse got one back in the bottom half of the inning thanks to a very unique trip around the bases by Mikey Ryan (LSU). Ryan walked to lead off the inning, stole 2nd, advanced to 3rd on an error by the catcher, then scored on a sac fly from Kedren Kinzie (Hawaii).

In the top of the 3rd, JJ Moran singled in Mcgwire Turner. Quinton Coats came in to score on a wild pitch that struck out Nick Mascaro. On the next pitch, Jackson Glueck had an RBI single, scoring Sam Erickson. JJ Moran eventually came around to score on a wild pitch and Marcelino Alonso earned himself an RBI on a sac fly, scoring Jackson Glueck to cap off the 5-run 3rd inning.

In the 4th, Eau Claire got right back to it as Mascaro walked in a run. Erickson came into score again, this time on a wild pitch from Ziegan Farley (BYU). Vidal Colon had hit number 2 on the night, this was a 2 RBI single to right, scoring JJ Moran and Nick Mascaro.

La Crosse tallied 3 runs in the bottom of the 4th to try and spark a comeback. Eli Small reached on an error by Eau Claire first baseman, scoring RJ Hamilton (Vanderbilt) and Carson Ohland (GCU). Mikey Ryan (LSU) came around to score as Kedren Kinzie grounded into a double play, giving the Copeland Crazies some hope.

That hope was quickly extinguished by a 3-run response from Eau Claire. Nick Mascaro singled in Quinton Casas who reached on a walk. Mikey Ryan traded 2 outs for a run as Jackson Glueck grounded into a double play, scoring Sam Erickson. On the first pitch to Vidal Colon, JJ Moran scored on a wild pitch.

The Express tallied one more run in the top of the 6th as Erickson grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Ian Guanzon who led off the inning with a single into left field.

Eau Claire continued to pour on runs in the 7th as Mascaro came around to score on an Ian Guanzon single. Mcgwire Turner tallied an extra-base hit with an RBI double, scoring Colon.

In the bottom of the 9th, La Crosse was able to get a small spark offensively thanks to an RBI single off the bat of Eli Small (FAU), scoring Brayden Jefferis (Michigan). Kinzie earned his 3rd RBI of the night, despite being hitless, on a sac fly scoring RJ Hamilton.

Tyler Gebb falls to 1-2 on the season and Fistler is credited with the W, going 4.1 innings in relief, allowing just 1 run. Vidal Colon led the way for The Express with 4 hits, 3 RBIs and a walk to cap off his impressive night. Mcgwire Turner had an impressive night as well with 3 hits on his line. For the Loggers, Mikey Ryan had a very "Mikey Ryan" kind of night with 4 walks, a stolen base and 2 runs scored.

