Stingers Finish Road Trip with a Win in Bismarck

June 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Bismarck, ND - The Stingers(14-13) beat the Bismarck Larks(9-21) in game 2 of the series by a score of 11-5.

The Stingers got the scoring started early in the top of the second, thanks to a Joey Craig double in the gap to knock in 2. After a sac-fly from Carter Walsh, the Stingers led 3-0.

Joey Craig struck again in the third inning. The Stingers loaded up the bases for the outfielder, and Craig hit his second grand slam in 24 hours. The Stingers' lead jumped to 7-0

The Stingers grabbed 3 more on RBI groundouts from Liam Bushey, Sam Hunt, and Jameson Martin.

The final Stingers run came in the top of the 6th when Armani Guzman drove in Landon Franklin on an RBI single.

The Larks were able to plate 5, 4 of which came in the bottom of the 7th.

Joey Craig had quite the night, driving in 6 RBI and going 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a double.

Carter Walsh went 3-for-4 from the leadoff spot with a walk and an RBI

Louis Castano had his best outing of the year, working out of multiple jams and only allowing 1 ER in 5 innings while striking out 4.

The Stingers are back in action against the Waterloo Bucks at home with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CST on NWL+

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.