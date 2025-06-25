Big Sticks Split Series with Rox, Losing 10-5, Now Four and a Half Games Back of First Place

June 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







The Badlands Big Sticks (16-11) had an opportunity coming into Tuesday night's game to move within three games of the St. Cloud Rox (21-7) for first place in the Great Plains West division.

Unfortunately for the Big Sticks, they weren't able to get the job done. The Rox got started in the home half of the first, going up 1-0 thanks to an RBI single from Brady Ballinger.

St. Cloud added another run in the bottom of the 2nd with a home run to left field from Cayden Gaskin, taking a 2-0 lead.

Badlands responded in the top of the 3rd with four runs, with a Chayton Fischer (UT-RGV) RBI single, along with an earned walk and a couple of fielders' choices to go out in front 4-2.

Nolan Geislinger tied the game 4-4 for St. Cloud in the bottom of the 4th with a two-RBI single.

The Rox would get another two-RBI single this time from Ethan Gibson in the home half of the 5th, taking a 6-4 lead.

Getting the start on the mound for the Big Sticks was the freshman right-hander Tyler Weimer (Arkansas State), who put together 3.1 innings of work with a 4.67 ERA, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 5 BB.

For the Rox, it was Hunter Day on the diamond who posted 5 IP, a 5.27 ERA, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 2 BB.

The Rox continued to add onto their lead in the bottom of the 7th with a sac-fly RBI from Gaskin's to put St. Cloud in front 7-4.

St. Cloud added another three runs in the bottom of the 8th, taking a commanding 10-4 lead. The Big Sticks answered back with a run in the top of the 9th with a Connor Meidroth (University of San Diego) RBI single, but it would not be enough as the Rox would hold on 10-5.

Badlands out-hit the Rox 10-8 but were unable to drive in their runners in scoring position, which was the deciding factor in the game.

The Big Sticks now shift their attention, continuing on the road for a series against the Bismarck Larks before heading home for a four-game stint starting on Friday. First pitch tonight is set for 6:35 p.m. CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.