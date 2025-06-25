Dock Spiders Split with Kenosha in a Doubleheader

Patrick Graham of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders with a big swing

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders took one-out-of-two games in the seven inning doubleheader against the Kenosha Kingfish as Fond du Lac heads into its longest road stint of the season.

After a storm derailed last night's game, the Dock Spiders were set to take on the Kingfish for a doubleheader at Historic Simmons Field. Game one saw the Dock Spiders record their first shutout win of the season defeating Kenosha 2-0 in just under two hours. The two runs for the Dock Spiders came courtesy of back-to-back homeruns in the top of the sixth from TP Wentworth and Patrick Graham that gave the Dock Spiders a lead they would not relinquish. Also in game one, Fond du Lac's pitching rotation had a great performance as Ethan Cole and Luke Parise were the only arms used while combining for eight strikeouts.

In game two the Dock Spiders struck first- scoring Tyler Stack off of a Rex Watson sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third. The Dock Spiders threw 12 straight scoreless innings between both games against the Kingfish but Kenosha would ultimately score three runs in the final two frames combined to seal a 3-1 loss for Fond du Lac.

Defensively the Dock Spiders had great outings from Ethan Cole and Luke Parise in game one as they shutout the Kingfish. Cole in his start went five innings while striking out six Kingfish while only giving up one walk. In game two starter Stormy Rhodes went six innings while holding the Kingfish scoreless through five while notching four strikeouts.

In the batter's box the Dock Spiders were led by TP Wentworth and Patrick Graham. Wentworth went 2-for-3 while being the only Dock Spider to notch a multiple hit performance in either game. Graham in both games combined went 2-for-6 with a run, a homer and an RBI.

Fond du Lac has officially started its longest road trip of the season as they head to Michigan for the next four games, starting with a two game series against Traverse City with game one occurring tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. CT at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Next home game for the Dock Spiders is Sunday, June 29 against the Green Bay Rockers at 4:05 p.m. CT. The game falls on the Snapback Hat Giveaway where the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a snapback hat courtesy of Summit Automotive while also coinciding with the daily Autograph Sundays promotion presented by Kwik Trip where if you stay after the game you can collect autographs from your favorite Dock Spiders.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

