MoonDogs Take the Loss in Game 2 against Minot
June 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
The MoonDogs took the loss in Game 2 against the Hot Tots, 17-9.
Tonight's starter on the mound was Tyler Foster (UC Irvine). Foster would pitch for 3.2 innings, and record 4 strikeouts through 18 batters.
The MoonDogs would stay ahead until the fifth inning, leading 9-2.
At the top of the fifth, the Hot Tots would go full gas, and score 14 runs.
The MoonDogs would use 5 arms out of the bullpen tonight, trying to cut the Hot Tot lead.
Tonight's Player of the Game was Jojo Williamson (University of Alabama) who would go 1 for 3 at the plate, with 3 runs, 2 RBIs, and 3 hit by pitches.
The MoonDogs will be back at ISG Field tomorrow night for Game 3 against the Hot Tots.
