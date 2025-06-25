Malone Hits Three Home Runs, Woodchucks Win by 10 against Chinooks

WAUSAU, WI - In the 32-year history of the Northwoods League, only 23 players have hit three home runs in a single game. Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) added his name to that list tonight.

With his dad and younger brother in attendance, Malone became the fourth player in Woodchucks history to hit three home runs in a single game, leading the Woodchucks to a statement 17-7 win over the Lakeshore Chinooks. Malone joined Chase Hug (2022), Stephen Reid (2021) and Jeremy Barnes (2007) as the only Woodchucks to ever notch the feat. He also became the first player in the Northwoods League to reach the mark in 2025.

It was Wausau's ninth win at home, and the Woodchucks' fifth win by 10 or more runs this season. With Green Bay's doubleheader sweep of the Madison Mallards earlier today, Wausau now has sole possession of first place in the Great Lakes West for the first time in over a week.

Lakeshore took the lead with a run in the first inning, but the Woodchucks wouldn't trail for long. Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) picked up an RBI for the fourth consecutive game with a single in the bottom of the first that tied the game at 1-1. Soliz now has 11 RBIs against Lakeshore in his career.

Then, Wausau took the lead in the third. Charlie Longmeier (Evansville) drove a run in on an RBI double down the right field line, the sophomore's best swing of the season. Jake Berkland (Minnesota State-Mankato) then registered his first RBI of the 2025 season with a sacrifice fly that scored Soliz.

Noah Malone then got to work in the fourth, launching his first home run of the night, a solo shot into right center field. Remarkably, all of Malone's home runs were solo home runs, and he did not register any RBIs outside of his long balls in the game.

Lakeshore came back with three runs in the fifth to tie the score, but Malone came to the rescue again, hitting his second home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth to put Wausau ahead, 5-4. Malone joins Max Soliz as the only two Woodchucks this season with three or more home runs.

However, Lakeshore kept on scoring, and took the lead for the second time on the night with three more runs in the top of the sixth. From that point forward, Wausau took full control.

It started in the bottom of the sixth, when Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) belted a leadoff solo home run for his second deep ball of the season, and his first at Athletic Park. The Woodchucks hit four total home runs on the night, the most they have hit in any single game this season.

That would start a six-run rally for the Woodchucks in the frame, which included a two RBI double from Ethan Guerra (Arizona) and a two-run single by Max Galvin (Miami). The base hit from Max Galvin gave last year's star his first two RBIs of 2025, fresh off helping the Hurricanes reach the Super Regionals in the NCAA Tournament.

Wausau finished the job in the eighth with another six-run inning. Eight consecutive Woodchucks reached in the frame, with Malone hitting his third home run of the night, Dom Rodriguez (Arizona) hitting a two-run double for his second extra base hit of the season, and Jake Berkland earning his first hit of the game with an RBI single. Ethan Guerra also tagged on another two-RBI double in the frame. He finished with a team-leading four RBIs on the night, tying a single-game high for him in 2025.

The Woodchucks scored more than 15 runs for the third time this season, with all those games coming at home. They also had six extra base hits, tying the season high they set in a 20-2 win over Fond du Lac in early June.

The Woodchucks celebrated Back to the Future Night tonight, celebrating the iconic 1980s movie by giving fans a special themed t-shirt as part of a ticket package. The Woodchucks still have similar promotions to come this season, with a special Fourth of July t-shirt ticket package available for Wausau's home game against Madison on July 4 at 6:35 p.m., and a special t-shirt ticket package available on July 9 for Shark Night at the ballpark, when the Woodchucks host the Mallards again at 6:35 p.m. The last night to purchase the t-shirt package for Shark Night is this Friday, June 27.

Wausau is now 18-11 in 2025, and with six games remaining in the first half, they lead the Madison Mallards and Green Bay Rockers by a half-game each. The Woodchucks will face both teams before the end of the first half, and that starts tomorrow when they travel to the state Capital to begin a two-game set against the Mallards. The first game is set for tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. at Warner Park and will be streamed exclusively on NWL+.

The next home game for the Woodchucks will be on Friday, June 27, at 6:35 p.m., when the Green Bay Rockers come to town. It will be the second Firework Friday of the summer, meaning fans can stick around after the game to watch an exciting firework show at Athletic Park! For more information on all tickets, promotions, and package giveaways for the Wausau Woodchucks this season, fans can visit woodchucks.com.







