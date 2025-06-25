Rockers Shut out Chinooks

MEQUON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (18-11) won wire-to-wire in their first road test of the season against the Lakeshore Chinooks (10-21) by a final score of 8-0. The win, paired with a Wausau loss, bumped the Rockers back into first place with five days left in the first half.

The Rockers started off hot, opening up a 3-0 lead in the top frame on an error that allowed Aidan Kuni to score the opening run and a two-out single by Parker Martin that drove in Max Humphrey and Eric Jeon.

The scoring didn't stop there as the Rockers put up back-to-back two-spots in the third and fourth innings. In the fourth, Max Humphrey smacked his second home run in as many days to extend the lead to seven.

Alex LePage pitched five innings in the start, earning his third win of the season. LePage only allowed one hit and struck out four Chinooks in the contest. Green Bay native Ethan Plog also made his Rockers debut in relief, throwing four perfect innings to earn the save.

The Rockers and Chinooks will return to do battle at Capital Credit Union Park in Ashwaubenon tomorrow night with action slated to start at 6:35pm. Gates will open at 5:30pm.

