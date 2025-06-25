Dock Spiders Lose a Heartbreaker to the Pit Spitters

June 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders first baseman Jarren Sanderson(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders lost by way of a walk-off in a hard fought game against the Pit Spitters that saw the Dock Spiders knock 11 total hits with three extra-base hits.

The game started with each team trading a run in the first two innings until a big third inning from both sides set the tone for the hard fought contest. In the top of the third the Dock Spiders scored five runs thanks in part to a Jarren Sanderson grand slam giving Fond du Lac a 6-1 lead.

The slam from Sanderson is the first Dock Spider grand slam this season. The Pitt Spitters would respond, scoring four runs combined in the next two innings before ultimately tying it in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI base hit. The game remained tied until the ninth inning when Rex Watson brought home the go-ahead run off an RBI triple until Watson himself was brought home by a Jarren Sanderson single. The two-run Dock Spider lead was erased in the bottom of the ninth as Pit Spitter second baseman Aaron Piasecki brought home the game winning run off a walk-off RBI single.

Offensively the Dock Spiders had a couple of highlight performances with Jarren Sanderson going 3-for-5 with two runs, a home run and five RBI and Rex Watson also had a three hit performance, going 3-for-5 with two runs, a triple and two RBI.

On the mound, TP Wentworth made his first start on the mound this season going two innings while striking out two batters which was a team high for the night. Overall the Dock Spiders six arms as Fond du Lac struggled with finding the zone at key points of the game- walking 11 Pit Spitters.

The Dock Spiders return to Turtle Creek Stadium to finish the two game series against the Pit Spitters tomorrow for a 6:05 p.m. CT first pitch as Fond du Lac looks to avenge the walk-off loss from tonight.

Next home game for the Dock Spiders is Sunday, June 29 against the Green Bay Rockers at 4:05 p.m. CT. The game falls on the Snapback Hat Giveaway where the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a snapback hat courtesy of Summit Automotive while also coinciding with the daily Autograph Sundays promotion presented by Kwik Trip where if you stay after the game you can collect autographs from your favorite Dock Spiders.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

