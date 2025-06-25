Woodchucks Fall Short in Rivalry Clash with Mallards

WAUSAU, WI - In the first matchup of a crucial two-game set between the Wausau Woodchucks and the Mallards, Wausau was taken down by its rivals on the road, 10-4.

It's only Wausau's second loss against the Mallards this season, and the defeat puts them a half game behind the Mallards in the Great Lakes West standings with five games remaining in the first half. At the time of this writing, the Green Bay Rockers currently lead the Lakeshore Chinooks 7-0 in the seventh inning. If that result holds, Green Bay will also hold a half-game lead on the Woodchucks and will be tied atop the Great Lakes West standings with Madison.

Just like Tuesday night's game against Lakeshore, the Woodchucks had to work from behind, with Madison taking a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Wausau wasn't fazed, as they immediately tied the game in the fourth. Cade Baldridge (Cowley CC/Kansas) laid down a great bunt that was mishandled by Madison's defense, and Max Soliz (Kansas) came across to score Wausau's first run.

The Woodchucks would tie the game at 2-2 later in the fourth inning. In the frame, Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC) picked up a hit to push his hit streak to 20 games, becoming just the 25th player in Northwoods League history to reach that mark. He's now three games away from tying the Woodchucks hit-streak record of 23, set by Steele Walker in 2016.

However, Madison pulled back ahead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Mallards also scored one run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to extend their lead to 8-2. Madison would cap of its strong win with two more runs in the bottom of the eighth.

However, Wausau would get the last laugh before the game finished. In the ninth, Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) smacked a two-run home run over the wall in right-center field for his fourth home run in the space of two days. Malone became one of 14 players in the Northwoods League to hit five home runs in the 2025 season.

There was another Woodchuck that stood out in the defeat, one of Wausau's veterans. Jake Berkland (Minnesota State-Mankato) went 3-4 to claim his third three-hit game of his career, with all three of those games coming against the Madison Mallards.

Wausau drops to 18-12 and moves back to .500 on the road this season with a 9-9 record away from home. Wausau is also 14-8 against Great Lakes opponents in the first half.

One last road game awaits in the first half for the Woodchucks, and that is tomorrow in Madison when they face the Mallards again at Warner Park at 6:05 p.m. It will be Wausau's last chance to beat the Mallards before the end of the first half.

After that, the Woodchucks return home for the final four games of the first half, kicking off a six-game homestand on Friday, June 27, when they host the Green Bay Rockers at 6:35 p.m. It's also the second Firework Friday of the season- so fans can stick around after the game for a fireworks show under the lights at Athletic Park!

Fans can also watch the Wausau Ignite softball team tomorrow night at Athletic Park, as they host the Mankato Habaneros for a seven-inning doubleheader that begins at 6:35 p.m. For tickets, promotions, and giveaway info for both the Wausau Woodchucks and the Wausau Ignite in the 2025 season, visit woodchucks.com.







