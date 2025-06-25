Early Offense Propels Stingers to 11-5 Win over Larks

June 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







The Willmar Stingers split their series against the Bismarck Larks with an 11-5 win on Tuesday night.

In the 2nd inning, Joey Craig drove in two runs on a double into right center field. The next inning, Craig came to the plate with the bases loaded, and went yard as the Stingers took a 7-0 lead. "I was just looking for a good pitch to hit, I got a curveball, and I connected," said Craig.

Craig had hit a grand slam in the 9th inning of the first game of the series. All in all, Craig combined for 10 of the 15 RBIs that the Stingers had against the Larks this series.

The Larks tried to rally in the bottom of the 7th inning. Miles Tenscher gave up two walks and hit three batters without recording an out. However, Sam Tyrpa would give up just one additional run, as the Larks were held to four runs in the inning, which made it 11-5. That would be the final score.

The Stingers had lost the first game of the series 14-4. "It's great to come back after a tough loss," said Stingers manager Nate Johnson. "But we need to be more consistent. We can't just give up 14 runs one night, then score 11 the next."

The Stingers are now 14-13, and the Larks are 9-21 on the season. The Stingers return home to take on the Waterloo Bucks. The Bismarck Larks remain at home to face the Badlands Big Sticks.







