First Place Rox Win 10-5, Continue Homestand Wednesday

June 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox right fielder Cayden Gaskin and Manager Nick Studdard

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox right fielder Cayden Gaskin and Manager Nick Studdard(St. Cloud Rox)

ST CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (21-7) impressed with a 10-5 victory over the Badlands Big Sticks (16-11) on Tuesday, and extended their lead to 4.5 games over Badlands in the Great Plains West.

St. Cloud scored first in the opening inning of the game, with Austin Haley (Kansas State University) hitting a triple, followed by Brady Ballinger (University of Kansas) sending him home with an RBI single.

In the second, Cayden Gaskin (University of South Carolina) blasted the baseball over the left field wall for a solo home run to extend the lead to 2-0

The Rox tied up the contest in the fourth, with a two-RBI single from Nolan Geislinger (Iowa Western CC) to even the matchup at 4-4.

In the fifth, Gaskin would add on to his incredible night by stealing home to put up the sixth run of the ballgame for the Rox to take the lead 6-4.

Gaskin's day wasn't done as he would add a sacrifice fly to his resume in the seventh to extend the lead to 7-4.

Hunter Day (Minnesota State University) received the start on the bump for St. Cloud before Jordan Kolenda (Kent State University) provided two impressive relief innings, holding Badlands scoreless in his time on the mound.

The Rox would add on three in the eighth, before pitcher Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University) would yet again finish a game on the mound to end the game with the Rox in front, 10-5.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Cayden Gaskin.

The Rox stay home and take on the Thunder Bay Border Cats on Wednesday, June 25th, at 6:35 p.m. to start a two-game series. There will be a Rox in the Big Leagues Poster Giveaway for the first 500 fans, presented by Rengel Printing. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.