Rox Stay Hot, Defeat Border Cats 6-1
June 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (22-7) combined offense and defense to defeat the Thunder Bay Border Cats (18-12) 6-1 and hold the top spot in the Great Plains West.
St. Cloud would get off to a fast start, with Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) scoring in the first inning from a Brady Ballinger (University of Kansas) RBI single, followed by Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama-Birmingham) reaching home in the second to take a 2-0 lead.
Recchio scored again in the third to add to the lead and make it 3-0.
Starting Pitcher Jake Burcham (Tarleton State University) delivered his second shutout performance against the Border Cats this season, this time not even allowing a hit in five innings on the mound.
St. Cloud added two more runs in the sixth, and another in the seventh to extend the lead to 6-0.
St. Cloud ended the contest in front 6-1, and continues to roll with a 22-7 record.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Jake Burcham.
The Rox play the Thunder Bay Border Cats for game two of the series on Thursday, June 26th, at 6:35 p.m. There will be a T-Shirt Giveaway for the first 300 adults at Joe Faber Field, presented by Rambow. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.
The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
