Rox Stay Hot, Defeat Border Cats 6-1

June 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox infielder Austin Haley

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox infielder Austin Haley(St. Cloud Rox)

ST CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (22-7) combined offense and defense to defeat the Thunder Bay Border Cats (18-12) 6-1 and hold the top spot in the Great Plains West.

St. Cloud would get off to a fast start, with Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) scoring in the first inning from a Brady Ballinger (University of Kansas) RBI single, followed by Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama-Birmingham) reaching home in the second to take a 2-0 lead.

Recchio scored again in the third to add to the lead and make it 3-0.

Starting Pitcher Jake Burcham (Tarleton State University) delivered his second shutout performance against the Border Cats this season, this time not even allowing a hit in five innings on the mound.

St. Cloud added two more runs in the sixth, and another in the seventh to extend the lead to 6-0.

St. Cloud ended the contest in front 6-1, and continues to roll with a 22-7 record.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Jake Burcham.

The Rox play the Thunder Bay Border Cats for game two of the series on Thursday, June 26th, at 6:35 p.m. There will be a T-Shirt Giveaway for the first 300 adults at Joe Faber Field, presented by Rambow. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.