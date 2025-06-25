Willmar Stingers Game Versus Waterloo Bucks Postponed

June 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers game versus the Waterloo Bucks on Wednesday, June 25th has been officially postponed due to unplayable field conditions at Bill Taunton Stadium. Heavy rains throughout the area have left standing water throughout the infield and outfield. As a result of the extreme wet conditions, the Kandiyohi Power Cooperative Member Appreciation Night has been postponed.

Kandiyohi Power Cooperative members that had tickets for tonight's game can exchange them at the Stingers Ticket office or at the ticket booth before for any remaining 2025 Stingers home game based on availability. Each ticket will also include a concession voucher good for a hotdog, bag of chips and can of soda or bottle of water.

Tonight's game will be played tomorrow (June 26th) as a part of a double header. The rescheduled game will be seven-innings beginning at 5:05 p.m. and the regular scheduled game will also be a 7-inning game that will be played 30-minutes following the conclusion of the first game. Fans that have tickets for the June 26th game can attend both games.

For more information, please call our office at (320) 222-2010. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.