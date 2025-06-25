Huskies Score a Dozen for Second-Straight Night, Beat Rochester in Game Two

DULUTH, MN - The Huskies put up a dozen runs for the second straight night against the Rochester Honkers, winning by a final score of 12-5.

After a great outing by Danny Hesse against the Geese, Duluth sent one of their aces in the form of Maddux Meyer to the hill for game two. Meyer pitched a scoreless inning to kick off the evening, with a strikeout and two flyouts sandwiching a one-out single.

In the bottom of the first, Duluth got after Rochester starter Julian Castro with A-B-C baseball. A leadoff hit-by-pitch worn by Tommy Farmer followed by another stolen base by the Huskies outfield star paid off when both Michael Smith and Ethan Surowiec grounded out softly to plate the first run of the game.

Throughout the first four innings of the game, Duluth continued to hold on to a 1-0 lead as Maddox Meyer continued to dominate against the Honkers.

Rochester would eventually break through in the top of the fifth, when Kai Caranto singled and took second on an errant throw. He was followed up by a Payton Knowles walk and then a two-out RBI single to center. The Honkers kept things rolling with two outs, as Tommy Eisenstat and then Brandon Contreras both singled into the outfield. The Honkers took their first lead of the series, now with a 3-1 score.

The Huskies barked back instantly. Tommy Farmer led off with a walk, then Michael Smith singled to center. Surowiec took a base-on-balls to load the bags. Coming off of a stretch of illness, Noah Furcht lined a single to drive in Tommy Farmer and Michael Smith, tying the ballgame back up at three apiece.

Reagan Reeder, the Huskies' first baseman, then launched a double to left which plated Ethan Surowiec and gave the Twin Ports pups a 4-3 lead. A passed ball then allowed Furcht to score. Jake Downing singled to drive in Reeder, forcing a Rochester pitching change with still no outs in the inning.

Nate Novitske and Tommy Farmer singled against new Rochester pitcher Diego Luzardo, bringing in two additional runs for dogs. By the end of the fifth inning, they led 8-3.

Rochester would have to wait until the eighth to score again, when Payton Knowles grounded into a fielder's choice that allowed two runs to score when Jake Downing committed his first error of the 2025 season.

The Huskies, just as they had in the fifth, responded immediately again. Farmer walked, Smith singled, and the stage was once again set for Ethan Surowiec. He didn't waste the chance, roping a double into the left-center gap that drove in both runs. Furcht followed it up with another two-bagger, sending Surowiec home to score the eleventh run of the game for Duluth. Nolan Barry, who relieved Reagan Reeder at first base, joined in on the fun with the third- straight double and plated the twelfth and final Huskies run of the night.

In the ninth, Parker Thomas pitched a one-two-three inning capped off with a strikeout to end the game, sealing Duluth's sixth win over Rochester this season and their seventeenth of the 2025 campaign. They improved their record to 17-12, while the Honkers fell to 6-24.







