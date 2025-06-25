Growlers Flounder in Double-Header, Swept by Battle Jacks

Battle Creek, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (16-13) were swept by the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (17-12) in the first of two double headers as we near the end of the first half.

In game one, Kalamazoo's Juju Thompson would allow two runs in his first inning of work, which the Growlers offense would immediately answer in the top half of the inning, as Justin Morgan would be chased thanks to a 38 pitch second-inning. In a 2-2 game midway through the second inning, Battle Creek would add two more against Thompson, taking a 4-2 lead they wouldn't give up. The two squads would combine for a scoreless third and fourth, followed by two more runs in the fifth for the Battle Jacks as Thompson would exit following two leadoff singles. Bryce Brannon would allow just one earned run in his two innings of work, as the Growlers offense would pick up three of their 13 overall runners left on during Brannons work. The game would go scoreless from then on, as Kalamazoo would fall 7-2 and Battle Creek would move into a tie atop the Great Lakes East.

In game two, Kalamazoo would flounder from the beginning, as Battle Creek would score three runs in the first two innings against Brady Koester as he would be chased due to pitch count following the second. The Growlers offense would add two in the third, thanks to Jay Slater and come within one. Connor Shouse would take the mound, allowing four runs across his two innings of work. Kael Gahan would allowing two runs in the fifth, while reaching his 35-pitch limit. Following the fifth inning, Kalamazoo would place second baseman Brodey Acres on the bump, and he would pitch the final three innings allowing four runs, all in his first inning of work. Kalamazoo would secure a sweep in a 13-6 final score.

The Battle Jacks now take sole possession of the Great Lakes East with five days remaining in the first half. Kalamazoo and Battle Creek will play the second double header Thursday night, with both games lasting seven innings of regulation. The first game will be available on ESPN+ and game two on Northwoods League+.







