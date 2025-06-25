Rockers Start Series against Lakeshore

June 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers first baseman Cooper Smith

(Green Bay Rockers)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (17-11) will head to Mequon to begin their second and final series of the first half against the Lakeshore Chinooks (10-20), with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm at Moonlight Graham Field at Kapco Park.

The Rockers came away with two stunning comeback wins yesterday to complete a doubleheader sweep over Madison, setting up for a chance at a first half title in the Great Lakes West. Entering action on Wednesday, Green Bay sits a half game behind Wausau and is tied with Madison with six days left in the first half. The team in first place at the end of the half will earn an automatic Northwoods League playoff berth. This series is incredibly crucial to stay in stride going into two matchups with Wausau this weekend.

Alex LePage will get the start for Green Bay, his sixth of the season. LePage enters with a 2-1 record over 20.1 innings pitched. His 27 strikeouts are second on the Rockers pitching staff as the rotation turns back over to the top.

The two teams will return to do battle in Ashwaubenon tomorrow night, with action slated to start at 6:35pm. Gates will open at 5:30pm.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.

