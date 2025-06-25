Kingflish Split Doubleheader with Dock Spiders

June 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders split their doubleheader, Fond du Lac winning game one 2-0 and Kenosha taking game two 3-1.

The Kingfish and Dock Spiders were supposed to face off yesterday in Fond du Lac, but the weather had a different plan, forcing the game to be rescheduled to this evening. Both games were played in seven innings.

Game one did not go well for the Fish, as the Dock Spiders held them to only one hit through seven innings and shut them out, while piling on two runs of their own.

TP Wentworth put the first run on the board for Fond du Lac, blasting a solo shot over the right field fence and into the back lot of Historic Simmons Field. However, that wasn't enough for the Dock Spiders.

Patrick Graham followed in Wentworth's footsteps, rocketing a home run of his own in the opposite direction and into the Fishbowl to give the Dock Spiders their second and last run of the game.

It was a different story in game two.

Things started rocky, with Rex Watson sending a sacrifice fly to right field, bringing Tyler Stack home to make it a 1-0 game in Fond du Lac's favor.

However, Kenosha came back, finally getting their first run in thirteen innings on the board with Jadan Boyce taking ball four with bases loaded-but that wasn't the most exciting part about the at-bat.

After James McCoy jogged home to tie things up, Hogan Denny caught Stormy Rhodes sleeping, immediately charging to the plate and stealing another run to put the Kingfish ahead.

In the seventh, Kyle Schupmann sent an RBI double to left field to pad on one more run for the Fish, finalizing the game at 3-1.

The Kingfish now sit at 13-17 in the Great Lakes East division and will head to Rockford tomorrow evening to face the Rivets at 6:05 p.m.







