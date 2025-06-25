Bell's Big Night Leads Madison Mallards Past Wausau Woodchucks

June 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (18-11) snapped a three-game losing skid by taking down the Wausau Woodchucks (18-12) 10-4 on Wednesday night at Warner Park.

The Mallards jumped ahead 2-0 in the third inning when Mikey Bell (Gonzaga University) launched his second home run of the season, a two-run blast to left field. The Woodchucks responded in the fourth inning with an RBI single from Cade Baldridge (University of Kansas), trimming the lead to 2-1. A run then scored on a double play to even the game at 2-2.

Bell stayed hot in the fourth, ripping a two-run single to put the Mallards back on top, 4-2. Carson Hansen (University of Kentucky) kept the rally going with an RBI knock to push the lead to 5-2.

After adding a run in the fifth, Madison kept the momentum in the sixth as Davis Hamilton (University of Minnesota) delivered a two-run single to extend the lead to 8-2. The Mallards added insurance in the eighth with RBI hits from Dominic Jacoby (University of Louisville) and Hamilton. Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount University) hit a two-run homer in the ninth for Wausau, but Madison held on for the win.

Tyler Guerin (University of Iowa) continued his strong campaign with five strong innings on the mound, and earned his fifth win of the season. Ethan Jezierski (Angelina Community College) was charged with the loss for Wausau. Bell led the way for the Mallards on offense with four hits, while Hamilton drove in three runs.

The win brings the Mallards into a tie atop the Great Lakes West division with the Green Bay Rockers. Meanwhile, the Woodchucks slip to third place, just half a game back of both Madison and Green Bay.

The Mallards and Woodchucks will be back in action on Thursday night at Warner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







