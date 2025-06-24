Rockers Play Host to Doubleheader

Green Bay Rockers infielder David Ballenilla

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (15-11) will continue their rain-delayed game from last night against the Madison Mallards (17-9) at 3:35pm today with their regularly-scheduled game for today soon to follow. Gates will open at 2:30pm ahead of Game 1, which will be played through nine innings. Game 2 will only see seven innings of regulation played.

Green Bay will begin today's action in the bottom of the first after falling behind 5-0 last night in the top frame. Dom Jacoby led off the game with a solo blast to right field on the second pitch of the game, marking Rockers' starting pitcher Jayden Martin's lone earned run of the outing. Following the homer, Green Bay surrendered two errors, two walks, a fielder's choice and a dying single to left field, which allowed Madison to extend their lead to five before the inning came to an end and play was suspended due to inclement weather in the area.

Heitaro Hayashi will start game two of the doubleheader this evening for the Rockers. Making his third start, Hayashi pitched 2.2 innings his last time out against Battle Creek last Thursday, allowing no earned runs. He enters tonight's action with a 1-0 record and a 3.00 ERA.

The Rockers will close action today and head to Mequon on Wednesday to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks as part of a home-and-home series. The two teams will return to do battle in Ashwaubenon on Thursday night, with action slated to start at 6:35pm. Gates will open at 5:30pm.

