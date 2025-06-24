Ryan Radkey Dominant as Larks Blow out Stingers

The Bismarck Larks defeated the Willmar Stingers 14-4 on Monday night.

Ryan Radkey had a no-hit bid going through five innings, and went back to the mound for the 6th inning. Cody Nitowitz would end the no hit bid, sending a line drive the other way into left field. "It was a good pitch," said Radkey. "Fastball. Hit my spot. He got it."

Radkey would hold the Stingers off the board, giving up just that one hit across six scoreless innings of work. Radkey's ERA has dropped to 1.74 through six starts this season. "I've just been hitting my spots," said Radkey.

The Larks struggled to hit Stingers' starting pitcher Porter Buursema, who gave up just one hit, and struck out eight batters over five innings of work. However, the Larks bats came alive against the Stingers bullpen. The Larks had six batters reach base before an out was recorded in the 6th inning. All in all, the Larks combined for eight runs on six hits and three walks in an inning that was capped off by Kyle Hvidsten's three run blast. In the 7th, the hit parade continued, as the Larks scored six runs.

Erick Dessens stayed red hot at the plate, going 4-for-5, and driving in two runs. Dessens is now 14-for-25 at the plate over his past five games.

"We've played so many close games this season," said Larks manager Mark Weidemaier. "It's nice to take a big lead into the late innings, and the guys in the dugout can relax a little bit."

With the win, the Larks improved to 9-20 on the season, and the Stingers fell to 13-13. Game two of the series is set for Tuesday, June 24th. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. CST at Municipal Ballpark.







