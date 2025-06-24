Honkers Drop First Game in Duluth as Huskies Roll 12-2
June 24, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
Duluth, Minn. - The Huskies jumped on the scoreboard early and never looked back, cruising to a victory in game one of the series.
Payton Knowles was fantastic for the Honkers, finishing three for five on the day with a double. Knowles is now hitting .321 on the season and has been a star contributor for Rochester this season.
Haley Maddox had another great day with a double and two RBIs. He now has a team-leading 19 RBIs.
The two teams will square off again on Tuesday at 6:35 PM CT. Julian Castro will make his first start for the Honkers as he faces off against Maddox Meyer (2-2).
Northwoods League Stories from June 24, 2025
- Big Sticks Win Their Best Game Yet on the Road vs First Place St. Cloud Rox 3-2 - Badlands Big Sticks
- Honkers Drop First Game in Duluth as Huskies Roll 12-2 - Rochester Honkers
- Rockers Play Host to Doubleheader - Green Bay Rockers
- Loggers, Gray Shut out Express 6-0 - La Crosse Loggers
- Ryan Radkey Dominant as Larks Blow out Stingers - Bismarck Larks
- Surowiec, Guthrie Touch 'em All in 12-2 Victory over Rochester - Duluth Huskies
- Rivets Snap Losing Streak with Thrilling Walk off Win over Rafters - Rockford Rivets
- MoonDogs Fall In Game 1 Of Hot Tot Series - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rox Remain in First Place After Dropping Game One, Play Second Game of Series Tuesday - St. Cloud Rox
- Express Blanked by Loggers 6-0 in Return to Eau Claire - Eau Claire Express
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Honkers Stories
- Honkers Drop First Game in Duluth as Huskies Roll 12-2
- Thunder Bay Wins an Extra Inning Thriller at Mayo Field 5-4
- Honkers Succumb to Late Thunder Bay Rally as They Fall, 15-7
- La Crosse Puts on an Offensive Show En Route to a 14-5 Win
- Rochester Drops Another Mayo Field Heartbreaker, 8-5