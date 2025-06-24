Honkers Drop First Game in Duluth as Huskies Roll 12-2

June 24, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







Duluth, Minn. - The Huskies jumped on the scoreboard early and never looked back, cruising to a victory in game one of the series.

Payton Knowles was fantastic for the Honkers, finishing three for five on the day with a double. Knowles is now hitting .321 on the season and has been a star contributor for Rochester this season.

Haley Maddox had another great day with a double and two RBIs. He now has a team-leading 19 RBIs.

The two teams will square off again on Tuesday at 6:35 PM CT. Julian Castro will make his first start for the Honkers as he faces off against Maddox Meyer (2-2).







