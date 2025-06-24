Rox Remain in First Place After Dropping Game One, Play Second Game of Series Tuesday

June 24, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox outfielder Brenden Stressler exchanges a high five(St. Cloud Rox)

ST CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (20-7) fell 3-2 to the Badlands Big Sticks (16-10) on Monday, but stand on top of the Great Plains West with five more games to go in a homestand.

St. Cloud would score the first run of the contest in the bottom of the second inning from a sacrifice fly by Ethan Gibson (Virginia Tech).

The Rox did the incredible in the top of the fourth inning, turning a 4-3-2 triple play to flip it to the bottom of the fourth.

Starter Riane Ritter (University of St. Thomas) picked up five strikeouts and provided five innings of work on the mound, before handing it over to Carter Mick (University of Nebraska-Omaha) who didn't allow any Badlands runs in three innings.

The Rox would score in the eighth, with Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) stepping on home to tie up the contest at two apiece.

St. Cloud fell 3-2, but remains in first place in the Great Plains West ahead of a rematch on Tuesday.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Carter Mick.

The Rox play Badlands again on Tuesday, June 24th, at 6:35 p.m. to finish the series. There will be a Stadium Blanket Giveaway for the first 300 fans, presented by North Risk Partners and Auto Owners Insurance. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

