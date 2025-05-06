Kids TV Takeover Returns to Corbett Field with Live Slime Vote

May 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Minot Hot Tots News Release







Minot, ND - The Minot Hot Tots are gearing up for one of the most colorful and kid-friendly nights of the summer: Kids TV Takeover Night, happening Tuesday, May 27 at Corbett Field!

This high-energy theme night brings fan-favorite children's TV characters to life, with special appearances from Bluey, Bingo, and Tate R. Tot, creating a night of fun, games, and unforgettable memories for families and young fans.

In true kids' TV fashion, the event will feature a messy, hilarious twist - one local community leader will be slimed live during the 7th inning! Fans can cast their vote in advance for who should take the slime bath from the following contenders:

- Monica Hocking, Minot Hot Tots General Manager

- John Jacklin, KMOT Sports Anchor

- Dan Dangerfield, Magic City Youth Baseball President

- Mitch Lunde, Minot Public Schools Activities Director

"Kids TV Takeover Night was one of our most popular games last season, so we knew we had to bring it back - but this time, with an extra splash of fun," said Monica Hocking, Minot Hot Tots General Manager. "Adding the slime vote brings the excitement to a whole new level. It's a night that blends childhood nostalgia for parents with nonstop fun for kids - even if it means I might end up getting slimed!"

In addition to the character appearances and 7th-inning slime showdown, the first 150 kids' tickets purchased will come with a free pair of Bluey ears, to be picked up at the game. Full details on distribution will be sent to ticket holders before the event.

Tickets for Kids TV Takeover Night are on sale now at https://minot-hot-tots.nwltickets.com/Tickets/SelectPromoSeats?PromoCode=kidstv. With strong demand expected, fans are encouraged to purchase early before the game sells out!

