Pit Spitters 2025 Roster Announced

May 21, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI, May 21, 2025 - The Traverse City Pit Spitters have unveiled their 2025 roster, featuring an exciting mix of returning fan favorites, top prospects from powerhouse Division I programs, and some of the most promising talent from across the state of Michigan and beyond.

"We've built a roster with a strong foundation of local talent and a ton of upside," said Pit Spitters Field Manager, Todd Reid. "We've seen time and again how summers in Traverse City help players take the next step, whether that's a standout college season or a shot at pro ball. With the continued success of former Spitters like Luke Little, Chad Patrick, and Tommy Troy, there's no doubt that fans at Turtle Creek Stadium could be watching the next big names in Major League Baseball."

The 2025 roster showcases athletes from the Big Ten, ACC, MAC, and beyond, as well as NAIA and NJCAA standouts. This season's roster is listed below by position: Returning Players:

- Logan Pikur - RHP Michigan State University

- Mason Hill - RHP - Davenport University

- Dominic Mauro - RHP - Northwood University

- Cole Prout - OF - Central Michigan University

- Brett Rozman - UTL - Central Arizona College

- Aaron Piasecki - IF - Central Michigan University

- Alfredo Velazquez - OF - University of Michigan

- Charlie Wolfe - RHP Princeton

- Josh Klug- RHP - Michigan State University

- Mitch Grannan - RHP- Maryville College

- Grant Garman - LHP Oakland College

- Easton Johnston - IF - Nebraska Wesleyan University

- Jake Brown - RHP- Central Michigan University

Notable Division I Programs Represented:

- Michigan State University

- University of Michigan

- Georgia Tech

- Dallas Baptist University

- Central Michigan University

- Western Michigan University

- Wofford College

- University of Toledo

- Butler University

- University of Missouri

- Princeton University

Rising Stars from Across the Country:

- Brooks Sartain - Dallas Baptist University

- Nathanael Coupet - Georgia Tech

- Grady Mee - Western Michigan University

- Caleb Kidd - Kellogg Community College

- Grady Mee - Central Michigan University

- Cade Collins - Wofford College

- Adam Broskie - Michigan State University

- Brandon Sanchez - Northern Colorado University

- Adam McKelvey - Georgia Tech

- Cooper McMullen - Georgia Tech

The Pit Spitters also welcome an exciting group of newcomers, including Traverse City native, Jack Griffiths (Butler University) and promising underclassmen from elite conferences, ready to make an impact this summer.

"The team we're bringing in this year has the right combination of experience, talent, and energy," said General Manager, Jacqueline Holm. "With strong returning leadership and a ton of new skill, we're confident this roster will compete for a Northwoods League Championship and give our fans a summer full of unforgettable baseball."

Since launching in 2019, the Pit Spitters have quickly established themselves as one of the premier summer collegiate teams in the country, capturing Northwoods League titles in both 2019 and 2021.

The Pit Spitters kick off their 2025 campaign at home on Friday, May 30th, against the Kalamazoo Growlers.

Get ready to welcome back your favorite players, enjoy some great food and fireworks on Opening Night.

Season tickets, group outings, and individual game tickets are available now. For schedules, promotions, and more information, visit www.PitSpitters.com or call (231) 943-0100.







