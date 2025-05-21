Former Stingers Standout Michael Suchy to Throw out First Pitch on Home Opener

Willmar, Minn. - A familiar face will return to the Beehive for the Home Opener on Sunday, June 1st. The Stingers organization and fans welcome back Michael Suchy, easily one of its most popular players in the team's 15-year franchise history.

His large stature and grizzly beard warranted him his own bobblehead a few seasons after playing for the Stingers.

Suchy played two seasons for the Stingers (2011 and 2012) and was a standout hitter and outfielder from Florida Gulf Coast University. He was a 2012 Northwoods League All-Star and batted .349 on the season with eight home runs and 62 runs batted in.

Following his collegiate career at Florida Gulf Coast University, he was drafted in the 5th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He went on to play five seasons of professional baseball in the Pirates' minor league system, finishing with over 150 RBIs and earning high marks for both his power and defense.

Suchy will throw out the ceremonial first pitch as the 2025 Opening Night festivities presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. Live music "Hops and Honey" will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the entrance of the ballpark and gates open at 4 p.m.

The 1st 250 fans will receive a magnet schedule as the Stingers welcome back the Thunder Bay Border Cats to Bill Taunton Stadium.

Though his professional playing career has concluded, Suchy remains a supporter of baseball and credits his summer in Willmar as a defining chapter in his journey to playing professional baseball.

Don't miss it.... join the Stingers and give Suchy a warm Willmar welcome back as the organization kicks off the 16th season of Northwoods League Baseball.

Season ticket packages, group tickets, and Kwik Trip 5-game and 7-game plans are available for the 2025 season. The Kwik Trip ticket plans include select premium games throughout the summer that includes the 2025 Home Opener and Fan Appreciation Night. For more information and for other stories on the Willmar Stingers click here to visit wctrib.com, your official information source for Stingers Baseball.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







