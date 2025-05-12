Books & Baseball Returns to Bill Taunton Stadium on Sunday, June 29

May 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers and Woody's Trucking have partnered to bring Books & Baseball back to the ballpark this season. The community initiative connecting with area early childhood programs will give children and their families attending an opportunity to read books with Stingers players on the field before the game.

The first 200 families that register for Books & Baseball will receive a children's book provided by Willmar Early Childhood Network, two complimentary tickets and two concession vouchers good for a ballpark style meal and beverage for the Sunday, June 29th Stingers game courtesy of Woody's Trucking.

Families can register online at Willmarstingers.com or by calling 320-222-2010. A limited supply of tickets are available, so please register today.

Season ticket packages, group tickets, and Kwik Trip 5-game and 7-game plans are available for the 2025 season. The Kwik Trip ticket plans include select premium games throughout the summer that includes the 2025 Home Opener and Fan Appreciation Night. For more information and for other stories on the Willmar Stingers click here to visit wctrib.com, your official information source for Stingers Baseball.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







