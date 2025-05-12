ZOOperstars to Visit Herr-Baker Field on June 18

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have announced that the ZOOperstars! will visit Herr-Baker Field for the Dock Spiders night game of a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 18 against the Traverse City Pit Spitters. Game 2 of the doubleheader, headlined by the ZOOperstars!, will begin at 6:35 p.m. (gates open at 5:30 p.m.).

The ZOOperstars! are a traveling inflatable entertainment act that utilizes comedy, acrobatics, tricks, and maneuvers accompanied by synchronized dancing to entertain fans of all ages. Since 1998, the ZOOperstars! have been one of the busiest traveling entertainment acts in sports. The ZOOperstars! are a truly unique act and perform at more than 200 events a year including NCAA basketball games, major and minor league baseball, major and minor league hockey, NASCAR, multiple appearances on America's Got Talent, and much more. For additional information about the ZOOperstars! visit their website at zooperstars.com.

"Signing players like Ken Giraffey, Jr., Monkey Mantle, Derek Cheetah, and Cow Ripken, Jr. are huge for our organization!" said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "The ZOOperstars! have an incredible reputation for providing the top-notch, professional-level entertainment that our community will surely enjoy."

The Dock Spiders will begin their ninth season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2025. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







