Belzer, Shoen, and Rodriguez Set to Join Stingers Coaching Staff

May 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers have announced today the signing of three assistant coaches for the upcoming 2025 Northwoods League season. The Stingers have added pitching coach Nick Belzer, assistant coach Derek Shoen and recruiting coordinator/scout Augie Rodriguez.

The recent coaching additions will join Stingers Field Manager Nate Johnson, who will make his debut at the helm after playing for the Stingers during their inaugural season in 2010.

These coaches and the front office are currently preparing for the upcoming 16th Northwoods League season in Willmar.

After a college career and professional career, Belzer will now look to lead the Stingers pitchers this summer. He played college baseball at Minnesota State - Mankato from 2016-2018 and is a former Northwoods League player. He initially played one season for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and then two seasons with the Mankato MoonDogs.

After his college career, Belzer played professional baseball starting with the St. Paul Saints in the American Association before signing a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. Following his time with the Brewers, Belzer went back to playing in the American Association League for the Kansas City Monarchs. He also played a season in the ABL (Australian Baseball League) in 2022, finishing his career with the Kane County Cougars where he earned an All-Star spot en route to a championship win.

"I'm excited for this opportunity to coach in the Northwoods League with some of the best players and coaches in the country," Belzer said. "I'm looking forward to helping the players on and off the field while enhancing their tools for their baseball careers. I've always had a strong passion for coaching and providing the players with good routine and direction in which professional baseball demands. Can't wait to join the Stingers organization and see everyone come out to the ballpark!"

Shoen joins the team this summer from originally Truman, Minnesota. He brings a wealth of playing experience and hitting expertise to the Stingers this season. Shoen began his collegiate career at Iowa Western Community College where he was part of the 2019 NJCAA JUCO World Series Runner-Up team. He then transferred to the University of Mary, becoming a standout hitter and earning All-Conference honors three times. Shoen set two program records for both home runs and hits in a single season while attending the University of Mary.

After college, Derek went on to play professional independent baseball for a year, competing in the Pecos League, Frontier League, Pioneer League, and the USPBL. Today, he shares his knowledge and passion for the game through private instruction at Becker Baseball Facility.

Rodriguez joins the Stingers after coaching and managing for several years in the League. Rodriguez brings a level of energy, passion, and charisma to the diamond that few can match. He started his college baseball career at Darton College from 1998 to 2000, moving to Augusta State University from 2000-2002. He played professional baseball from 2002 - 2007, most notably with the Criollos de Caguas in the LBPRC (Puerto Rico).

Augie then switched to coaching, beginning with his alma mater, Augusta State University as the pitching coach in 2010. Rodriguez served as the manager in St. Cloud from 2012-2020, winning Northwoods League Manager of the Year in 2016.

"My mission is to inspire and guide players to reach their full potential- not just as athletes, but as individuals," Rodriguez said. "The Northwoods League and Stingers program have built a proven pipeline to professional baseball, and I'm committed to helping every player maximize that opportunity." Augie and his family (Rachel, AJ, Vivianna) are thrilled to be a part of the Willmar Stingers this season.

Belzer, Shoen, and Rodriguez are poised to bring their wealth of knowledge to this year's team.

