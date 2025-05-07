Woodchucks Add Third Player from Central Michigan

May 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI- The Woodchucks are thrilled to welcome their third player from Central Michigan University, Nate Ball, a sophomore first baseman and outfielder.

1B/OF -Nate Ball | 6'4" | L/R | Sophomore | Central Michigan University

Ball is originally from Bay City, Michigan and attended Bay City John Glenn High School, where he was named to the Division 2 Second Team All-State his senior year. He started his college career at Eastern Michigan University, appearing in 16 games as a freshman, batting .286 with nine RBIs.

This season so far, Ball has appeared in 41 games and has maintained a .280 batting average through 136 at-bats. Of his 37 hits this year, 11 of them have been for extra bases, and he has driven in 26 RBIs. Ball currently ranks 1st on the team in triples at three, and 3rd in walks with 18.

Opening Day at home for the Wausau Woodchucks 2025 season is Thursday, May 29th at Athletic Park in Wausau. All tickets are on sale now, including single game tickets, season tickets, and various mini plans. Get yours now by calling 715-845-5055 or going to woodchucks.com!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.