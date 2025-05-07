One Weekend Only: The Wisconsin Beer Bellies

May 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - The best bods in baseball are here! Introducing the Wisconsin Beer Bellies. For one weekend only on July 26th and 27th, the Chinooks will assume an alternate identity, becoming the Wisconsin Beer Bellies.

The brand pays tribute to some of Wisconsin's most beloved pastimes - baseball, beer, and a body physique we are proud to embrace. A fun and flavorful homage to the state's rich brewing heritage and good natured fandom.

The Wisconsin Beer Bellies will showcase new uniforms for the weekend which includes a jersey auction starting on July 26th and ending July 27th during the game.

Fans will also have a chance to receive a free Wisconsin Beer Bellies hat on Saturday, July 26th (500 available). The weekend will consist of other themed events and promotions including a best beer belly contest.

Pre-sale merchandise is available now: tinyurl.com/LSC25BeerBelliesMerch

Wisconsin Beer Bellies merchandise will also be available during the alternate identity weekend.

The alternate identity has been in development since last season by the team's front office. The Beer Bellies branding and logos was created by Jack Powers, who has developed other alternate brands for several Northwoods League affiliates including the Up North Cork Dorks for the Traverse City Pit Spitters.

Join us on Saturday, July 26th and Sunday, July 27th for the one and only weekend of the Wisconsin Beer Bellies at Moonlight Graham Field against the Wausau Woodchucks.

Tickets be purchased here: tinyurl.com/LSC25SGT

The 2025 Season is presented by Kohler Credit Union. Fans are encouraged to come out hungry, thirsty, and ready to show off their beer bellies!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.