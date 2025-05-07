Dock Spiders Announce Caleb Durbin Night Set for June 5

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have announced that former Dock Spider and current Milwaukee Brewers infielder Caleb Durbin will make an appearance at Herr-Baker Field on Thursday, June 5. The Dock Spiders will host the Green Bay Rockers at 6:35 p.m. and gates to the ballpark will open at 5:30 p.m.

During his return to Fond du Lac, Durbin will be available for fan meet-and-greet opportunities and will throw out the game's ceremonial first pitch. He will be available to sign autographs and meet with fans from 5:30-6:15 p.m. (appearance schedule and details are subject to change). All season long, Thursdays are Craft Brews & Brats Nights presented by Fox River Brewing Company and Sheboygan Sausage. Fans can enjoy Sheboygan brats and 16 oz. craft beers for $3 each.

Durbin, a Dock Spider from 2020-21, made his Major League debut for the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, April 18, 2025, against the Athletics. He is one of six former Fond du Lac Dock Spiders players in the majors, joining San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Ryan Bergert, Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Victor Scott, Cardinals right-handed pitcher Ryan Loutos, and Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes as Major Leaguers with Fond du Lac ties. Durbin, Bergert, and Simpson have each made their Major League debuts since the 2025 season started.

"We are extremely proud of Caleb and for the Dock Spiders to be a part of his baseball journey," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "To have a current Major Leaguer attend a Northwoods League game is exceptionally rare, and our community is incredibly lucky to have such an opportunity!"

The Dock Spiders will begin their ninth season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2025. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

