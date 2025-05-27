Woodchucks Walked off by Kenosha

May 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







KENOSHA, WI - After a close, pitcher-dominant game went in Wausau's favor on Opening Day, Kenosha responded by winning a tight contest on Tuesday night, 3-2 over the Woodchucks.

Wausau led 2-1 going into the ninth inning, but Kenosha scored multiple runs on wild pitches in the final frame to earn their first win of the season in walk off fashion. It was Wausau's first loss of the 2025 season.

Wausau took the lead in the top of the third on a sacrifice fly from Zach Knowlton (Central Michigan), before Kenosha tied it in the fourth. Wausau retook the lead in the sixth with an RBI single from Mosinee native Keagan Jirschele (South Dakota State) and held the lead until the ninth inning.

While it was a tough loss early in the season for Wausau, the Woodchucks' pitching staff has been strong. They've allowed just four run and nine hits in the first 18 innings of play this season. They've also struck out 20 total batters in that span.

Tonight's pitching performance started with Tyson Potts (Wayland Baptist), who earned a quality start after giving up one run in five innings. He only gave up four hits and struck out three batters. Garrett Landry (Stephen F. Austin) took over from there, walking one and striking out three in two innings of work. Coleton Dahl (Santa Barbara City College) also pitched a scoreless eighth inning in relief.

With the loss, Wausau moves to 1-1 on the season. They will not play Kenosha again until late June, when the Woodchucks host them at Athletic Park for a two-game series.

Wausau will look to rebound tomorrow when they travel to face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, with first pitch coming at 6:35 p.m. Then, on Thursday, May 29th, the Woodchucks will have their home opener at Athletic Park when they host Wisconsin Rapids, with the game starting at 6:05 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for that game and every other game at Athletic Park in 2025 by going to woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.