Exciting Enhancements Coming to Turtle Creek Stadium Opening Day May 30

May 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - Fans of the Traverse City Pit Spitters have plenty to look forward to heading into the 2025 baseball season, as Turtle Creek Stadium undergoes a series of exciting enhancements, adds some exciting new promotions and food items and welcomes a lineup of impactful new community partnerships. Opening Day is Friday, May 30th, 2025.

The ballpark will debut a brand-new video board on Opening Day 2025, delivering an upgraded fan experience with crisp visuals, dynamic replays, and more engaging content throughout each game. Complementing the new board are significant improvements to the stadium's field lights, ensuring the diamond shines brighter than ever for night games and special events.

We're packing a punch this year with fun, food, and fan-focused experiences! Opening Night on May 30 kicks off with dueling pianos, a magnet schedule giveaway and fireworks, which will light up the sky every Friday all summer long! We're including Saturdays in our 'Kids run the bases' promo which were already a huge hit on Sundays, and the Pit Spitters are hosting great entertainment all summer! Former 84 Tigers World Series Champion Dave Rozema will make a special appearance on June 7, we're introducing 80's night, Pickle Night and Dinos in the Dugout returns July 19. Fans can look forward to an exciting lineup of promotions and giveaways, plus new concession items including the fan-voted "Pickle-on-a-Stickle." Enhanced group areas will now feature fresh grilled chicken and potato salad, adding even more flavor to every visit to the ballpark. And available now at every point of sale, is a "Cherry on Top!". That's right- add a cherry to literally any item- a hot dog, pizza or your favorite draft beverage!

The Pit Spitters are also excited to unveil several new partnerships in 2025 bringing fresh energy to the ballpark:

- Munson Healthcare is now the official sponsor of the Munson Healthcare Lawn Area, deepening their commitment to community health and family fun with a Pit Spitters partnership.

- Country Fresh Ice Cream will be the naming rights sponsor of a new and improved Monty's Ice Cream Shop, giving fans the perfect place to cool off and treat themselves on warm summer nights.

- Gypsy Distilling, known for its uniquely crafted, Michigan-made spirits, will sponsor a brand-new tiki bar along the first base side of the concourse, adding a vibrant new destination to the game day experience and a new line up of delicious and dynamic cocktails.

- And finally, the group area, formerly known as Pit Spitters Porch, has a new naming rights partner and a brand- new vibe! Now called the Oberon Deck, this fan-favorite gathering spot is brought to life through a new partnership with Bell's and New Belgium Brewing, featuring their beloved Oberon Ale and more.

"These updates are all about enhancing the fan experience and deepening our ties to the community," said Jacqueline Holm, General Manager of the Pit Spitters. "Whether it's a best-in-class video board, better lighting, exciting new gathering spots, or welcoming great partners who share our local pride, we can't wait to share it all with our fans." Joe Chamberlin, CEO and Managing Partner of the Pit Spitters and their sister club, the West Michigan Whitecaps, knows that this kind of reinvestment is what makes a sports franchise a truly sustainable community asset. "In both West

Michigan and Traverse City, consistently improving the facility is the key to our success and ensuring that we provide a top tier fan experience. All these stadium upgrades heading into the 2025 season are signs that the Pit Spitters are a vibrant franchise that has become an important part of the Traverse City landscape." Since their inaugural season in 2019 the Pit Spitters have welcomed over 500,000 fans to games and events at Turtle Creek Stadium, resulting in tens of millions of dollars in cumulative local economic impact.

Fans can catch all these new additions at Turtle Creek Stadium starting Opening Day. Tickets and season packages are on sale now at PitSpitters.com. Complete 2025 promotional schedule available here.







Northwoods League Stories from May 27, 2025

