Rough First Inning Leads to Pit Spitters Loss on Day Two

May 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters







Rockford, IL - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game two of the two-game series against the Rockford Rivets, 10-3.

The Pit Spitters started out on the right foot in the top of the first inning with Joey Tessmer leading off the game with a hit-by-pitch and Colton Roquemore singling to put two runners on with no outs. Following an Aiden Brunin strikeout, a double steal attempt was put into play and proved to be successful putting two runners in scoring position with one out. Rivets catcher Nolan Belcher overthrew their third baseman allowing Tessmer to trot home giving the Pit Spitters their first lead of the season at 1-0 in the top of the first inning.

Trevor Landen started the game for Traverse City and his debut didn't go according to plan as the first three hitters of the Rivets lineup reached safely to load the bases. Tommy Townsend continued his first inning success spree as he drew a walk which allowed Aj Malzone to score to tie the game at 1-1. Landen bounced back following the run as he struck out back-to-back batters with the bases loaded. Down to his final strike of the inning, Ean Czech singled to center field plating two runs to give the Rivets a 3-1 lead. Following the single, Jack Scheri was hit by a pitch to reload the bases. Tate Shimao unloaded the bases with a single to center field driving in three runs to give the Rivets a comfortable 6-1 lead at the conclusion of the top of the first inning.

Jackson Militello led off the top of the second inning with a walk. Easton Johnson followed up by reaching first on an error committed by Jackson Forbes. Jake McNamara grounded out to first base which allowed enough time for Militello to score from third to bring the score to 6-2. After a quick two outs for the Pit Spitters pitching staff in the bottom of the second inning, Townsend walked and then scored on a double to left field hit by Adison Worthman, extending the Rivets lead to 7-2. Kolby Felix got the offense jumpstarted in the bottom of the fourth inning with a walk. He later scored on a single to left field bringing the Rivets lead to 8-2. Belcher belted a double to right field driving in Townsend to make it 9-2. Tessmer led off the top of the fifth inning with an infield single. A wild pitch and a groundout allowed Tessmer to reach third with one out. Brunin grounded out to first base which allowed Tessmer to score cutting into the Rivets, making it 9-3. The Pit Spitters fielding woes continued in the bottom of the fifth inning as Brandon Sanchez missed on a groundball allowing Shimao to score giving the Rivets a 10-3 lead.

Oliver Brown came in for relief of Landen and threw three and two-thirds innings where he allowed three runs on three hits, while walking five. Grant Comstock made his Pit Spitters debut throwing two and two-thirds innings of scoreless baseball where he gave up just one hit and struckout two. Max Hammond also made his Pit Spitters debut where he threw an inning of scoreless ball, striking out two and walking one.

The Pit Spitters fall to 0-2 on the season, while the Rivets improve to 2-0 record.

Traverse City will continue their four-game road trip as they travel to Royal Oak for the start of a two-game series. First pitch is 6:35PM.







