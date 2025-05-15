Rox Sign Six More Pitchers to 2025 Roster

May 15, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







ST. CLOUD, MN - The Rox announce the addition of six more pitchers to the 2025 roster, including one three-year returner. Jake Bercham (Tarleton State) is returning for his third season with the Rox, joining him are Ryan Beaird (Tarleton State), Austin Haley (Murray State), Carter Mick (University of Nebraska-Omaha), Jake Reigert (Ole Miss) and Jordan Kolenda (Kent State).

Burcham is set to return to St. Cloud for his third season, bringing his leadership and charisma back to the Rox after pitching just one inning in 2024 due to injury. A standout in high school, he was named NEISD First Team All-District and earned a spot on the First Team All-State Elite Team, while batting .460 his junior year. In his first season with the Rox in 2023, he posted a 3.38 ERA over 26.2 innings. This season with the Texans, he has thrown 56 innings across 12 games.

Joining Burcham from Tarleton State is fellow Rox signee right-handed pitcher Ryan Beaird. A native of Austin, Texas, Beaird was an unanimous All-District selection at Reagan High School and earned Rawlings Perfect Game All-American honors in 2020. As a senior, he posted a 1.86 ERA and threw two no-hitters. After spending three seasons at UTSA- where he tallied 94 strikeouts over 57 appearances- Beaird has recorded 27 strikeouts over 25 innings pitched this season for the Texans.

Also joining the Rox is two-way standout Austin Haley who is right-handed pitcher and an infielder. Ranked the No. 27 third baseman in Texas by Perfect Game upon his 2023 high school graduation, Haley was named District Infielder of the Year at Howe High School. He currently plays at Murray State College under Rox hitting coach Logan Lawrence. This season, Haley has impressed at the plate, leading the country with a .503 batting average, 64 RBIs, and 14 home runs, while also dominating on the mound with 69 strikeouts in 52.1 innings pitched. He is committed to Kansas State University for the 2026 collegiate season.

Mick, from Lincoln, NE, attended Lincoln High School, Mick threw an impressive cumulative 1.30 ERA while recording 137 strikeouts in 102 innings. Mick finished his varsity career with a 20-2 record. This year with the University of Nebraska - Omaha Mavericks he has pitched in 12 games and recorded 11 strikeouts as a true freshman.

From Cottage Grove, MN, Reigert helped his high school team to back-to-back 4A State Championships. He was rated as the No. 1 overall player in the state by Prep Baseball Report. He was selected to the 2024 Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game. Reigert is currently playing his freshman season at Ole Miss University.

Before attending Kent State University, Kolenda was recognized as Avonworth's Athlete of the Year in 2022 for his accomplishments as a multi-sport athlete. During his freshman season at Kent State, he made 24 appearances out of the bullpen, posting a 2-1 record with a 3.12 ERA. In 2024, he was limited to just 1.2 innings due to injury. In the 2025 season, he has logged 15 innings on the mound, recording 18 strikeouts.

The Rox Home Opener is Friday, May 30th and will feature Former Minnesota Twins Pitcher Pat Mahomes and a post-game fireworks show presented by Coborn's. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule. Single game tickets are on sale now. Call (320) 240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com to reserve your seats today.

The Rox 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.







