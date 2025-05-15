Berkland and Smith-Johnson to Return to Wausau for 2025

May 15, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau, WI - Two players are set to return to Wausau for the 2025 Northwoods League season. Middle Infielder Jake Berkland and Outfielder Christian Smith-Johnson are officially returning to the Woodchucks this summer.

MIF - Jake Berkland | 5'9" | R/R | Redshirt Freshman | Minnesota State University, Mankato

OF - Christian Smith-Johnson| 6'0" | R/R | Junior | Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Berkland was a strong defensive force at shortstop for the Woodchucks in 2024, making many highlight plays during the season. He maintained a .959 fielding percentage through 61 total games with the Woodchucks. Berkland also contributed 24 stolen bases on the season and 25 RBIs including a huge home run in the first playoff game of 2024 against the Madison Mallards. So far this season at Mankato, he is batting .333 with 64 hits, 3 home runs and 37 RBIs with and is second on the team in stolen bases with 12.

Last season for the Woodchucks, Smith-Johnson was a strong contributor to the record-breaking team. In the outfield, he had a .962 fielding percentage over 47 games. Through 142 at-bats, Smith Johnson recorded 35 hits with 11 RBIs for the Woodchucks. This season for the Islanders, he is currently batting .261 with 31 hits and 18 RBIs. During the season, Smith-Johnson robbed a grand slam against Texas A&M and was named a finalist for Moment of the Year.

Opening Day at home for the Wausau Woodchucks 2025 season is Thursday, May 29th at Athletic Park in Wausau.







