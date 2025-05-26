Small Ball Leads to Opening Day Victory for the Rivets

May 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford Rivets started their 2025 season victoriously, narrowly beating the Traverse City Pit Spitters 2-1.

It was a lively Memorial Day crowd at Rivets Stadium who were treated to a pitcher's duel between both teams. Rockford and Traverse City combined for just seven hits in a low-scoring battle that was largely controlled by both pitching staffs.

For the Rivets, ace Chandler Alderman was dominant across his six innings of work, surrendering just one run on two hits and striking out eight Pit Spitter hitters. The left-hander showcased why first year Rivets manager Chase Brewster considers him one of the better pitching prospects in the country.

"Alderman is a kid that just toys with hitters," Brewster said. "Alderman gave us a chance to win, and I think that's all you can ask for from people is to give us a chance to win."

In his relief, the Rockford bullpen combined for three shutout innings, beginning with Luke Guest who soon turned it over to the eventual winning pitcher Reese Tarini. Wes Johnson shut the door in the ninth for the save, striking out the side to strand the potential game-tying run on first.

It was a quiet opening night for the Rivet offense, but familiar face and team captain Tommy Townsend got the Rivets on the board for the first time in 2025 early when he ripped a first inning RBI double to right field. The Pit Spitters soon evened things up in the second with an infield hit, bringing the score to a 1-1 tie that would hold for the next seven frames.

In total, the Rivets left 11 on base, but some late game small ball proved to be the difference as a safety squeeze by catcher AJ Malzone plated the game-winning run for Rockford in the bottom of the eighth.

"I thought we squared some balls up early that we didn't have much to show for," Brewster said. "We're obviously big and strong, but nobody cares if you hit a home run or if you get a safety squeeze, we just needed runs and we knew our bullpen would be one of our strengths."

In all, pitching and defense won the night in Rockford as a summer filled with excitement and high expectations began in the win column. After getting the first one under their belt, vibes are sky high in the Rivets' clubhouse entering the 2025 campaign.

"This team has a lot of talent and there's a lot of guys that are really cool that we can gel with," Peak Sports Club Player of the Game AJ Malzone said. "I think we're going to come along and we're going to be a great team this summer."

The Rivets and Pit Spitters will be back in action at Rivets Stadium on Tuesday at 11:05am. Fans can purchase tickets for the 2025 season at www.rockfordrivets.com.







Northwoods League Stories from May 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.