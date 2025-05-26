Rockers Take Season Opener with Statement Win over Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
May 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers opened their season in style tonight, notching a 6-2 victory over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in their first game at historic Witter Field.
Right-hander Alex LePage got the Opening Day nod and looked sharp out of the gate. Mixing his pitches well and consistently getting ahead in counts, LePage worked through early jams and kept the Rafters off balance with a series of deep-at-bats. He went five strong innings, allowing just one earned run and setting the tone for the night.
Green Bay wasted no time getting on the board. After Rogers reached base, Justin Journette drove a hard grounder to third to bring him home for the first run of the summer. The Rockers added another in the second when Diego Urreta ripped a well-struck ball to pad the lead.
But the highlight of the night came in the third. With one on, Journette launched a two-run blast over the left field wall, giving the Rockers an early cushion.
Defensively, the Rockers made sure their lead held. Shortstop Joey Canzoni made a standout catch in the firth to help LePage escape a jam, and the bullpen was lights out from there.
Caden Crask-Weeks took over in the sixth and was nothing short of dominant. The righty tossed three no-hit innings and did not allow the Rafters to gain any traction as the Rockers extended their lead. In the eighth, Collin Helms smashed a triple deep to center to score Journette and give Green Bay a 6-1 advantage.
Though the Rafters threatened in the ninth and managed to scratch across a run, any hope of a late comeback was erased when Journette fired the ball from left field to cut down a runner at the plate for the final out. Jack Fortner closed the door to secure the Rockers' first win of the season.
With solid pitching, timely hitting, and key defensive plays, the Rockers showed poise and chemistry in their season debut - setting the tone for tomorrow's home opener against the Rafters at 6:35pm. Gates open at 5:30pm as Bazooka Joe will be performing before the game.
Images from this story
|
Green Bay Rockers outfielder Justin Journette at the plate
