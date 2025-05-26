Pit Spitters Stumble Late on Opening Day

Rockford, IL - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game one of the two-game series against the Rockford Rivets, 2-1.

The Rivets used a little bit of everything to get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning as Kolby Felix led off the top of the first inning with a walk. Following his plate appearance, Felix advanced to second on a sacrifice hit dropped by Ny'zaiah Thompson. Returning Rivet, Tommy Townsend blasted a double to right field to drive in Felix giving the Rivets an early 1-0 lead. It didn't take long for the Pit Spitters to respond as Ben Green led off the top of the second inning with a hit-by-pitch. Jackson Militello followed with a walk of his own. During a double steal attempt, Militello was thrown out at second while Green reached third safely. Brandon Sanchez then hit a ball back to the pitcher which allowed Green to score, tying the game at 1-1.

Following the early offensive fireworks, the starting pitching settled in. Rivets starting pitcher Chandler Alderman cruised through six innings of one run ball striking out eight while letting up four walks. On the other side for the Pit Spitters, Nic Mirabella sparkled in his debut despite allowing four walks. He gave up one run on two hits and struckout five.

Pit Spitters closer Mason Hill was amid his third inning of work when things started to unravel. The Rivets Adison Worthman drew a leadoff walk to begin the bottom of the eighth inning. Copying the same formula that worked for the Rivets back in the first inning, Nolan Belcher dropped a sacrifice bunt to advance Worthman 90-feet. Following the bunt, Jackson Forbes reached first on an error committed by Hill to put the runners on the corners. The bunts kept on working for the Rivets as Aj Malzone was able to get one down to score Worthman from third to give the Rivets a 2-1 lead.

The Pit Spitters begin the season 0-1, while the Rivets begin with a 1-0 record.

Traverse City will continue their four-game road trip with game two tomorrow morning in Rockford as they look to split the series. First pitch is 11:05AM CT.







