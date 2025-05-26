Rockers Head to Wisconsin Rapids for Season Opener

May 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers will open their 2025 campaign with a road trip to Witter Field to take on one of their foes in the Great Lakes West, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

After winning the 2023 Northwoods League Championship, the Rockers will look to get back on track after finishing 33-37 in 2024. Their season series with the Rafters finished in a dead heat over twelve overall matchups, with six wins and six losses.

The game marks the debut of new Rockers field manager Josh Merrill, who joins the team from North Iowa Area Community College. A Northwoods League alum, pitching for the Wausau (Wisconsin) Woodchucks in 2012, Merrill is incredibly excited about the opportunity to coach in this league. "Getting the chance to come into the league and represent the city of Green Bay was a no brainer," he said.

Immaculata University sophomore Alex LePage will get the Opening Day start for the Rockers. LePage finished the spring with a 3.30 earned run average and 75 strikeouts over 71 innings for the Mighty Macs. His performance earned him Atlantic East Co-Pitcher of the Year honors, as well as a spot on the first-team all-conference list.

The Rockers will return back to Capital Credit Union Park on Tuesday for their home opener against the Rafters as part of a two-game home-and-home series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.







Northwoods League Stories from May 26, 2025

Rockers Head to Wisconsin Rapids for Season Opener - Green Bay Rockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.