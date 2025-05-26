Kingfish Suffer Opening Day Shut-Out

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish fell to the Wausau Woodchucks 3-0 on Opening Day.

All eyes were on the Fish as they prepared to play not only the first game of their season, but the first game of the 2025 Northwoods League's season.

The Kingfish closed their 2024 season on a loss to the Woodchucks, fueling their need for revenge against their division foe-this time, in opening fashion.

Kenosha's first pawn in their comeback plan was six-foot-seven starting pitcher Max McClellan. McClellan forced a three-up three-down start for Wausau, but the Woodchucks returned the favor, shutting the Kingfish down swiftly. The game quickly transformed into a pitchers' duel with the first four innings passing by in a brief 57 minutes, as neither team could keep up with their opponent on the bump.

Things eventually began to heat up for Wausau in the fifth with Keagen Jirschele poking a line drive double down the left field line to get his team in scoring position for the first time all game and secure the Woodchuck's first run of the year with an aggressive stolen home base. However, Kenosha's bats remained cold, leaving them scoreless all nine innings.

Wausau continued to take advantage of the bags, collecting a total of nine stolen bases, all contributing to their three runs scored. Meanwhile, Kenosha left all seven of their base runners stranded.

The Kingfish and Woodchucks will reconvene tomorrow evening under the lights at 6:35 p.m. in the final game of their first series.







