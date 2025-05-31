Rockers Drop Game 2 After Late Push from Woodchucks
May 31, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
WAUSAU, Wis. - What began as a back-and-forth battle turned sour in the late innings for the Green Bay Rockers (4-2), who dropped Game 2 of their road series against the Wausau Woodchucks (3-3), 6-3. A massive seventh-inning push and a game-saving catch sealed the deal for the home team tonight.
The Woodchucks were quick to ignite the scoreboard, launching a solo homer in the bottom of the first to claim an early 1-0 lead.
Green Bay had a chance to counter in the third after working three walks to load the bases, but Wausau's infield turned a sharp double play to erase the threat and keep the Rockers off the board.
Momentum finally swung in the fourth. A single from Sheffield sparked the Rockers' offense, followed by a base hit from Ballenilla to load the bases. Eli Selga came through with a sac fly to tie the game 1-1, and Sheffield added a jolt of energy by stealing home to give Green Bay a 2-1 advantage.
But the lead didn't last long. Wausau evened the score in the fifth, then broke it wide open in the seventh with a clutch rally that pushed three more runs across the plate, making it 6-3.
Green Bay tried to claw back, but a highlight-reel diving catch by Smith-Johnson in the ninth snuffed out the final spark of hope and secured the win for Wausau.
With the loss, the Rockers fall to 4-2, looking to bounce back as they return home for a three-game homestand starting June 1 against Battle Creek.
Sunday's home game features a fun new twist - the first-ever 1K Beer Run/Walk, presented by Integrity Decking. The race will take place along the warning track and includes three laps, each paired with a 12oz. beer or root beer. Gates open at 11:00 a.m., the race begins at noon, and first pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m.
Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2025
- Rockers Drop Game 2 After Late Push from Woodchucks - Green Bay Rockers
- Duluth Huskies Allow 15 Runs for Second Straight Night, Lose 15-6 to the Eau Claire Express - Duluth Huskies
- Honkers Start First Winning Streak of the Season with a Dominant 12-6 Win against Thunder Bay - Rochester Honkers
- Rockers Go for Sweep over Woodchucks - Green Bay Rockers
- Larks Bats Get Hot in 10-5 Victory over Loggers - Bismarck Larks
- The MoonDogs Go Down in Game 1 of the Series Against Waterloo - Mankato MoonDogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.