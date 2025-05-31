Rivets Fall Just Short of Doubleheader Sweep on Rafters Walk-off

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Rivets came just two outs away from a Saturday doubleheader sweep, but the nightcap ultimately ended in heartbreak.

After a clutch, two-out RBI single by Ethan Delgado (Ecclesia) put the Rivets in front in the top of the seventh - the final inning of regulation in the shortened second game - the Rafters answered with a 2-run walk off hit of their own to salvage a split in Saturday's two-game marathon in Wisconsin Rapids, 6-5.

It was an entertaining rematch between the two teams that had just done battle 30 minutes earlier in an 8-3 Rivets victory. The Rafters and Rivets went back-and-forth three separate times in the high intensity seven-inning encore, with Rockford ultimately falling short in the final frame.

The Rivets struck quickly in the top of the first as the game's first two hitters - WT Jones (Seminole State) and Cal Jones (Henderson State) - came around to score on an error and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Jack Scheri (Wabash Valley). Following play Saturday, the Rivets rank third in the Northwoods League in walks drawn with 57, adding three more in the first inning and six more in the game overall.

The Rafters responded in the bottom of the second with two runs of their own on a pair of RBI singles before Rockford pushed its lead right back to two in the third. Tommy Townsend (Butler) delivered an RBI double to right field, followed later in the inning by a Scheri sacrifice fly that chased Wisconsin Rapids' starter Tristin Crusenberry from the game.

The Rafters again knotted things up in the fourth on a two-run home run off the bat of right fielder Noah Ruiz, drawing things to a 4-4 tie that would hold until the dramatic final inning.

The Rivet offense was held quiet for four consecutive innings by Rafters' intern turned relief pitcher Kenny Schultz, only able to muster a single baserunner before finally breaking through in the top of the seventh on a two-out double by Cal Jones that was immediately followed by Delgado's go-ahead single.

Needing just three outs to secure a two-for-two day, Reece Tarini took the mound in the bottom of the inning after pulling a rabbit out of his hat in the sixth inning to strand the bases loaded and keep the game tied. The lefty retired the leadoff hitter before losing back-to-back Rafters with two strikes on a walk and hit by pitch to put the tying and winning runs on base.

A successful double steal moved both runners into scoring position and forced the Rivets to intentionally walk Ruiz to load the bases. Unfortunately, Tarini was unable to work his magic and second time and allowed a walk off base hit over the head of the left fielder Scheri that plated two to end the ballgame. The Rockford bullpen, which had been largely lights out across the team's first five games, fell just two outs short on Saturday.

Gus Allred (Northern Colorado) made his first start of the season after working 1.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's win over Traverse City. The lefty lasted four innings, allowing four runs on five hits before turning things over to Brex Caldwell (Oklahoma State) and Tarini.

After a fast offensive start in the first three innings for the Rivets, they only managed two hits and one run in the final four innings off the Wisconsin Rapids bullpen - primarily Schultz - and their mere one-run cushion proved to not be nearly enough to secure a second consecutive win. Cal Jones paced the lineup with a 2-for-4 night at the plate, while Kolby Felix (Colorado Mesa) and Ny'zaiah Thompson (Modesto CC) each reached base twice as well and Scheri drove in a team-leading two runs.

The Rivets will wrap up their five-game road trip tomorrow afternoon at 1:35 p.m. against the Kenosha Kingfish. A win would secure a winning road trip for Rockford before returning home to Rivets Stadium on Monday.







