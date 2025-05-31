Honkers Start First Winning Streak of the Season with a Dominant 12-6 Win against Thunder Bay

May 31, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







THUNDER BAY, Canada - The bats were hot as the Honkers combined for 13 hits to bring 12 guys across the plate as they rode their offense to a second consecutive win.

Hayden Mullins made his first start of the year on the mound and pitched five strong innings, allowing only one earned while striking out seven. The outing earned him his first win as a pitcher in the Northwoods League.

Five Honkers had multiple RBI's on Saturday, led by Brandon Contreras with three. Contreras also recorded Rochester's first home run of the year.

Rochester and Thunder Bay will do battle once more tonight as the Honkers look for the first series win of the year.







