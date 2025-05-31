Dock Spiders Rout Chinooks at Herr-Baker Field

May 31, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders catcher Sam Pease at the plate

FOND DU LAC, WI - Dock Spiders cruised past the Lakeshore Chinooks, 11-6, to reach above .500 in win percentage for the first time this season.

For back-to-back games, the Dock Spiders have hit double digits in the team hit column with 10. Two of these 10 hits were doubles off the bats of William Hoerner and Tommy Googins. The only Dock Spider to hit multiple hits on the day was shortstop Tommy Googins who went 2-for-3 with one double, one run, one walk and an RBI.

The 11-run mark also marks the first game the Dock Spiders have hit double digits in the scoring total for the 2025 campaign. The scoring barrage and the win can be credited to not only the red-hot bats of Fond du Lac but also the solid performance from the Dock Spiders pitching rotation.

Karter Muck started on the mound for the Dock Spiders where he earned the win and totaled five innings of work with seven strikeouts to only three earned runs allowed. Tannis Lange had a stellar outing in relief, holding the Chinooks to one hit, no runs and striking out seven batters in three innings. Deuce Musial II closed out the game for the Dock Spiders adding a strikeout to the team season-high total of 14.

On the basepath, the Dock Spiders tied their season-high in steals with four. Jarren Sanderson and Reece Van Devander each swiped one while pinch-runner Jimmy Mantuano stole twice.

Also for the first time this season the Dock Spiders have won back-to-back games. Fond du Lac will look to make it three straight as they travel to Wausau for a 1:05 pm CT first pitch.

After tomorrow's road game, Fond du Lac and Wausau will meet at Herr-Baker Field on Monday night at 6:35 pm CT. Monday also falls on a WFRV-TV Channel Five ticket special promotion and a Miller Monday presented by the Miller Brewing Company. Tickets to the game will be sold for as little as $5 with each Miller product purchased, fans will earn entry in drawings for premium tickets to Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and Dock Spiders games.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

