Dock Spiders Lose First Home Game of 2025 to Wausau
June 2, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
FOND DU LAC, WI - Fond du Lac falls in back-to-back games to Wausau after a 10 run and 13 hit performance from the Woodchucks.
The offense for the Dock Spiders struggled throughout the game as they failed to produce a hit until the top of the fourth after a stellar outing from Wausau pitcher Tyson Potts. Potts now sits in second in the Northwoods League with 16 strikeouts. After the 12 strikeout performance against the Dock Spiders, Potts has the most strikeouts in a single game in the league for 2025.
Collin Senkpeil headlined the offensive production for Fond du Lac, being the only Dock Spiders to notch multiple hits in the game. Senkpeil finished the night going 2-for-3 with one walk.
The only run for the Dock Spiders came in the bottom of the ninth courtesy of Patrick Graham who scored off a Sam Pease RBI single which helped avoid what could have been the Dock Spiders first shutout loss of the season
On the mound the Dock Spiders started Miles Vandenheuvel who made his first start of 2025. Vandenheuvel finished with two innings thrown and three runs given up. John D. Mitchell of the Air Force Academy led the way in the strikeout column for Fond du Lac finishing with five punch-outs in his Dock Spiders debut.
Fond du Lac traveled to Wisconsin Rapids for a two game series against Rafters, both games first pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. local time.
Next home game for the Dock Spiders is on Thursday, June 5 against the Green Bay Rockers at 6:35 p.m. The game not only falls on a Craft Brews and Brats Thursday brought to you by the Fox River Brewing Co., the Sheboygan Sausage Company and 99.5 PKR New Country Now where brats and craft brews will be sold for $3 but it is also Caleb Durbin Night. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for a pregame meet and greet with Caleb Durbin as the former Dock Spider and current Milwaukee Brewer returns to Herr-Baker Field.
Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
